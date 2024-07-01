 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Triptii Dimri: Cars to bungalow, check 'Bad Newz' actress' net worth

Image credits: Triptii Dimri Instagram

Needs no introduction

National crush Triptii Dimri needs no introduction. The outsider girl, with no godfather in the film industry, has carved a niche for herself in a short span of time. 

Bollywood journey

From her debut in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Laila and Majnu’ to ‘Animal’, Triptii has come a very long way in her Bollywood journey. 

Net worth

Triptii Dimri net worth is believed to be in the range of Rs 20-30 crore, as per Zoom TV.

Her properties...

The actress bought a luxurious bungalow for over Rs 14 crore in the upscale Bandra West locality of Mumbai. 

Situated off Carter Road

The property, featuring a ground plus two-storey structure, is situated off Carter Road, a prestigious area home to top Bollywood A-listers such as SRK, Salman Khan, and Rekha.

Car collection

While specific details about Dimri’s car collection not widely available, she owns olive green shade Porsche Cayenne SUV. She also owns a Renault Duster.

Social media endorsements

She also charges up to 60-90K for one brand Instagram post or reels.
 

Upcoming films

She will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 along with Kartik Aaryan. Her upcoming Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal will hit the screens soon.

