Entertainment
National crush Triptii Dimri needs no introduction. The outsider girl, with no godfather in the film industry, has carved a niche for herself in a short span of time.
From her debut in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Laila and Majnu’ to ‘Animal’, Triptii has come a very long way in her Bollywood journey.
Triptii Dimri net worth is believed to be in the range of Rs 20-30 crore, as per Zoom TV.
The actress bought a luxurious bungalow for over Rs 14 crore in the upscale Bandra West locality of Mumbai.
The property, featuring a ground plus two-storey structure, is situated off Carter Road, a prestigious area home to top Bollywood A-listers such as SRK, Salman Khan, and Rekha.
While specific details about Dimri’s car collection not widely available, she owns olive green shade Porsche Cayenne SUV. She also owns a Renault Duster.
She also charges up to 60-90K for one brand Instagram post or reels.
She will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 along with Kartik Aaryan. Her upcoming Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal will hit the screens soon.