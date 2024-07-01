 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor shares post on 'PAIN' amid Malaika Arora breakup rumours

Arjun Kapoor shared a cryptic note about pain, seemingly in response to breakup rumors with Malaika Arora

Image credits: Instagram

Arjun Kapoor Instagram story

His Instagram post read, "Pain from disciple is better than pain from regret"

Image credits: Instagram

Arjun's birthday bash

Malaika Arora reportedly skipped Arjun's recent birthday bash, fueling speculation about their split

Image credits: Instagram

Relationship

Sources suggest their relationship has "run its course," and they intend on maintaining a dignified silence on the matter

Image credits: Instagram

Malaika, Arjun

Both have a mutual respect despite parting ways after a long, loving relationship

Image credits: Instagram

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Malaika hinted at her commitment to true love in a recent interview with Hello India. Neither Arjun nor Malaika have directly addressed the breakup rumors yet.

Image credits: Instagram

Arjun, Malaika

The couple's relationship status remains a topic of public interest and speculation

Image credits: Instagram

Malaika, Arjun

Despite the breakup rumors and public scrutiny, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora remain focused on maintaining respect and privacy, choosing not to engage in public discourse

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One