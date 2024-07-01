Arjun Kapoor shares post on 'PAIN' amid Malaika Arora breakup rumours

Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor shared a cryptic note about pain, seemingly in response to breakup rumors with Malaika Arora
His Instagram post read, "Pain from disciple is better than pain from regret"
Malaika Arora reportedly skipped Arjun's recent birthday bash, fueling speculation about their split
Sources suggest their relationship has "run its course," and they intend on maintaining a dignified silence on the matter
Both have a mutual respect despite parting ways after a long, loving relationship
Malaika hinted at her commitment to true love in a recent interview with Hello India. Neither Arjun nor Malaika have directly addressed the breakup rumors yet.
The couple's relationship status remains a topic of public interest and speculation
Despite the breakup rumors and public scrutiny, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora remain focused on maintaining respect and privacy, choosing not to engage in public discourse