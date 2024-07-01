Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv REVEALS reason for not attending marriage

Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha's recent wedding to Zaheer Iqbal sparked reactions, particularly concerning family dynamics and attendance at intimate ceremony
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal opted for an intimate registry marriage at Sonakshi's residence in Mumbai on June 23, 2024, followed by a reception at Bastian, Mumbai
Amidst speculation, rumors surfaced about Luv Sinha's absence from his sister Sonakshi's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal, sparking online controversy and questions about family dynamics
Luv Sinha addressed the rumors on June 30, 2024, via Instagram, expressing disappointment over the false reports and reaffirming his commitment to family as his top priority
Responding to allegations regarding Zaheer Iqbal's family background, Luv Sinha shared a news report refuting claims of anxiety within the Sinha family, citing inaccuracies
Initial reports suggested that while Sonakshi Sinha's family members attended her wedding, her brothers Luv and Kush were notably absent from the event
Luv Sinha responded to media reports, criticizing the use of anonymous sources and denying having made statements attributed to him regarding reasons for his absence
Sonakshi Sinha adorned a minimalistic cream-hued saree with floral embroidery for her registry wedding, complemented by vintage jewelry and subtle makeup
The wedding celebrations culminated in a grand reception at Bastian, Mumbai, where Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal hosted family and friends, marking the joyous occasion