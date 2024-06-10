Kartik Aaryan speaks out on FALLOUT with Karan Johar during Dostana 2

Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan finally breaks silence on his shocking fallout with Karan Johar over 'Dostana 2'! Discover the truth behind their feud and their surprising new collaboration
Kartik Aaryan addressed his fallout with Karan Johar, which led to his exit from now-shelved film, Dostana 2. Despite being an outsider Kartik has made a significant mark
The fallout between Kartik and KJo reportedly occurred due to creative differences. Initially, Kartik was cast in 'Dostana 2' alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani
Dharma Productions announced reconsideration of 'Dostana 2' star cast on April 16, 2021, maintaining a dignified silence about the reasons behind Kartik’s departure from the film
In a recent interview with Lallantop, Kartik reiterated his silence on the issue, emphasizing that miscommunication often leads to misunderstandings about Bollywood stars
Kartik stressed his focus on work, saying he remains unaffected by controversies and rumors, choosing not to engage with them or attempt to prove anything
In an interview with The Indian Express, Kartik mentioned that reports about his fallout with KJo were exaggerated, reaffirming his commitment to his work and dismissing the rumors
At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, Karan Johar praised Kartik’s contribution to cinema, expressing admiration for how Kartik's films resonate with audiences
Despite their past issues, Karan Johar wished Kartik continued success in his cinematic endeavors, signaling a positive outlook on their professional relationship
Reportedly, Kartik and KJo have moved past their differences and are collaborating on a new untitled film directed by Sandeep Modi, set to release on August 15, 2025