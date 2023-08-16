'Taali' to 'Depp v. Heard': New OTT releases to binge this weekend

Entertainment
Starting with a biographical series on Independence Day to a number of movies and series releasing this Friday, this week we have many exciting releases.
Sushmita Sen stars as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in this biographical drama series that captures her life and struggles. Streaming on JioCinema from August 18.
Directed by Raj and DK, features Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and others. Set in the 90s, chaos ensues in Gulaabgunj due to an opium deal. Coming to Netflix on August 18.
Residing in Baja California Sur, Jodie, a 12-year-old boy, uncovers powers akin to Jesus. He faces the choice of embracing his destiny or not. Streaming on Netflix from August 16.
Based on a Chinese myth, 'The Monkey King' is an animated film depicting a skilled and egotistical monkey with remarkable abilities. Coming to Netflix on August 18.
This webtoon adaptation follows Kim Mo Mi, a masked internet broadcaster with self-image concerns, caught in an unexpected twist. Coming to Netflix on August 18.
AP Dhillon's journey unfolds with personal footage, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and ambitious aspirations for music industry transformation. Coming to Prime Video on August 18.
This documentary series delves into the famous legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard centered around defamation. Streaming on Netflix from August 18.