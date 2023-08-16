Did you like 'Made in Heaven 2'? 7 other shows about love and marriage

Entertainment
Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's 'Made in Heaven 2' explores lavish weddings, drama, & fashion, as Tara and Karan revive their business, facing hurdles.
Another Prime Video series follows four female friends from different walks of life who try to balance their personal and professional lives while dealing with various issues.
Set in the British Regency era, one of the most-watched series on Netflix, focuses on a group of siblings participating in a series of social spectacles to find true love.
Featuring Ali Fazal and Angira Dhar as leads, the series focuses on all hell breaking loose as the two introduce their families to each other just three days before the wedding.
Revolving around seven childhood friends whose lives are shaken up by shocking events when they turn 30, the show explores themes like fashion, affairs and intense dramas.
This reality documentary series from Netflix has become one of the most-talked-about wedding dramas that give a glimpse of the harsh reality involved in traditional matchmaking.
The Disney+Hotstar reality drama offers never-seen-before moments from actress Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya’s dream wedding.
This ZEE5 show explores the reality of modern-day relationships and weddings through the lives of a millennial couple, showing how they strive to achieve their dream wedding.