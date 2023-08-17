Entertainment

'2018' to 'Thallumala': Top 7 high grossing malayalam films

Know the 7 movies in Malayalam which are in the high-grossing list. From '2018' to 'Thallumala', know what the budget and the worldwide gross of the movies are.

 

Image credits: IMDB

‘2018’ -2023

This epic survival drama by Jude Anthany Joseph about the 2018 Kerala floods was a masterpiece in 2023. The budget was ₹15 crore while the worldwide gross crossed ₹200 crore.

 

Image credits: IMDB

‘Pulimurugan’ - 2016

This movie by Vyshak starring Mohanlal, has a worldwide gross of ₹152 crore. The expenses of the movie was ₹27 crore due to the detailed approach.

Image credits: IMDB

‘Lucifer’ - 2019

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Lucifer’ had ₹127 crore worldwide gross while the budget expense was ₹30 crore. Starring Manju Warrier and Mohanlal, it was a big hit. 

Image credits: IMDB

‘Bheeshma Parvam’ - 2022

Amal Neerad’s creation of this wonderful storyline took references from ‘The Mahabharata’ epic and ‘The Godfather' movie. It has a worldwide gross of ₹87 crore.

Image credits: IMDB

‘Kurup’ - 2021

Srinath Rajendran’s film starring Dulquar Salman had a worldwide gross of ₹81 crore. However, The budget of the movie was surprisingly ₹35 crore.

Image credits: IMDB

‘Drishyam’ - 2013

Directed by Jeethu Joseph starring Mohanlal, it was the first Malayalam film to cross ₹50 crore mark. The budget was ₹5 crore while the worldwide gross was ₹74 crore. 

Image credits: IMDB

‘Thallumala’ - 2022

 Directed by Khalid Rahman, ‘Thallumala’ bagged a worldwide gross of ₹72 crore. The movie was critically acclaimed for its distinct narrative and great background score. 

Image credits: IMDB
