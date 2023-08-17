'2018' to 'Thallumala': Top 7 high grossing malayalam films

Entertainment
Know the 7 movies in Malayalam which are in the high-grossing list. From '2018' to 'Thallumala', know what the budget and the worldwide gross of the movies are.
This epic survival drama by Jude Anthany Joseph about the 2018 Kerala floods was a masterpiece in 2023. The budget was ₹15 crore while the worldwide gross crossed ₹200 crore.
This movie by Vyshak starring Mohanlal, has a worldwide gross of ₹152 crore. The expenses of the movie was ₹27 crore due to the detailed approach.
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Lucifer’ had ₹127 crore worldwide gross while the budget expense was ₹30 crore. Starring Manju Warrier and Mohanlal, it was a big hit.
Amal Neerad’s creation of this wonderful storyline took references from ‘The Mahabharata’ epic and ‘The Godfather' movie. It has a worldwide gross of ₹87 crore.
Srinath Rajendran’s film starring Dulquar Salman had a worldwide gross of ₹81 crore. However, The budget of the movie was surprisingly ₹35 crore.
Directed by Jeethu Joseph starring Mohanlal, it was the first Malayalam film to cross ₹50 crore mark. The budget was ₹5 crore while the worldwide gross was ₹74 crore.
Directed by Khalid Rahman, ‘Thallumala’ bagged a worldwide gross of ₹72 crore. The movie was critically acclaimed for its distinct narrative and great background score.