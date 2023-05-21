Entertainment
Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's personal life is famous, involving his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma. And, here's how she looks being a 'foodie'.
While Dhanashree does not like being disturbed while having food, as evident by her expression, it appears she is a fan of noodles.
Who does not love desserts? Well, evidently Dhanashree is a fan. Also, not just a plate. Apparently, she needs multiple ones.
Dhanashree definitely loves seafood, as visible by her expression, where she is excited to have a plate of crab.
Speaking of desserts, cakes are a special part of it, and Dhanshree is simply in awe of the two pieces of cake here.
More cake for Dhanashree, and apparently, it's finger-licking good.
Dhanashree cannot have cakes enough. On top, to make things even sweeter, she accompanies it with shakes.