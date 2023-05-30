Entertainment

Priyanka to Deepika-Meet 9 highest-paid Indian actresses

It's not Deepika, Alia, Aishwarya, Kangana, Anushka, Samantha, or Nayanthara; who is India's highest-paid actress? Check out highest paid Indian actresses in 2023. (Source IMDb)

Priyanka Chopra

According to reports and IMDb, Priyanka Chopra Jonas charges between Rs 15 and Rs 40 crore for every film/web-series. (Source IMBD)

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana, the Queen star, charges between Rs 15 crore and Rs 27 crore a film and is one of the highest-paid actresses in the country.
 

Deepika Padukone

One of India's most famous actresses, earning between Rs 15 crore and Rs 30 crore every film.
 

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of India's most successful actresses. IMDb says she earns between Rs 15 crore and Rs 21 crore every film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya, one of Bollywood's most thriving actresses, earns Rs 10 crore each film.
 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, married to Ranbir Kapoor, costs between Rs 10 and Rs 20 crore each film.
 

Anushka Sharma

According to IMDb, Anushka costs between Rs 8 crore and Rs 12 crore every film.
 

Nayanthara

Nayanthara a well-known actress in the South Indian film industry. She charges between Rs 2 crore and Rs 10 crore for every film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha is a celebrity who works mainly in Telugu and Tamil cinemas. Her pay ranges from Rs 3 crore to Rs 8 crore.
 

