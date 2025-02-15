Love and War to Takht: 5 Exciting upcoming films of Vicky Kaushal

Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chaava' released in theaters on February 14, 2024.
Vicky plays the lead role in Amar Kaushik's 'Mahaveer: An Epic Saga'. This film will be released in 2026.
Vicky Kaushal's 'Love and War' will release on Christmas 2025. Vicky is currently busy shooting for this film.
Vicky Kaushal's film 'Takht' will be released in early 2026.
Vicky Kaushal will appear in 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'. However, its release date has not yet been revealed.
