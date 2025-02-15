Entertainment

Love and War to Takht: 5 Exciting upcoming films of Vicky Kaushal

Image credits: Social Media

Chaava

Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chaava' released in theaters on February 14, 2024.

Mahaveer: An Epic Saga

Vicky plays the lead role in Amar Kaushik's 'Mahaveer: An Epic Saga'. This film will be released in 2026.

Love and War

Vicky Kaushal's 'Love and War' will release on Christmas 2025. Vicky is currently busy shooting for this film.

Takht

Vicky Kaushal's film 'Takht' will be released in early 2026.

The Immortal Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal will appear in 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'. However, its release date has not yet been revealed.

