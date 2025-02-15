Entertainment
Dating rumors about Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill have surfaced multiple times, but none have been confirmed. They remain a frequent topic of discussion.
Shubman and Sara don't follow each other on Instagram. Initially, they were seen following each other, but later unfollowed.
If you're wondering if there's still a connection between Sara and Shubman, let's clarify it for you today.
Sara Tendulkar follows Shubman Gill's sister, Shahneel Gill, on Instagram. However, this doesn't necessarily mean Sara and Shubman are in a relationship.
Shahneel Gill and Sara Tendulkar's friendship has rekindled. Gill's sister also follows Sara on Instagram.
Shortly after Shubman Gill scored a century against England in the fifth ODI, Sara shared pictures on her official Instagram.
Fans raised questions about Sara's post after Gill's century, adding to the speculation.
