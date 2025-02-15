Entertainment

Sara Tendulkar-Shubman Gill dating? Fans react to latest Instab post

Sara-Shubman's Relationship

Dating rumors about Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill have surfaced multiple times, but none have been confirmed. They remain a frequent topic of discussion.

Don't Follow Each Other on Instagram

Shubman and Sara don't follow each other on Instagram. Initially, they were seen following each other, but later unfollowed.

Is there still a connection?

If you're wondering if there's still a connection between Sara and Shubman, let's clarify it for you today.

Sara follows Gill's sister

Sara Tendulkar follows Shubman Gill's sister, Shahneel Gill, on Instagram. However, this doesn't necessarily mean Sara and Shubman are in a relationship.

Friendship with Gill's sister

Shahneel Gill and Sara Tendulkar's friendship has rekindled. Gill's sister also follows Sara on Instagram.

Shared a post on Gill's century

Shortly after Shubman Gill scored a century against England in the fifth ODI, Sara shared pictures on her official Instagram.

People asked questions

Fans raised questions about Sara's post after Gill's century, adding to the speculation.

