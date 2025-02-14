Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna’s Cinematic Journey: Flops, hits & box office glory

Rashmika Mandanna’s new movie Chhaava releases, marking 9 years and 16 hit films in her career.

Rashmika's debut film was a blockbuster

Rashmika debuted in 2016 with the Kannada film 'Kirik Party', which was a blockbuster. Made for 4 crores, the film grossed 36.8 crores worldwide.

Both of Rashmika Mandanna's films in 2017 were successful

In 2017, Rashmika's Anjaniputra (superhit) and Chamak (blockbuster) earned 43.4 crores and 22.3 crores, with budgets of 17 crores and 7 crores.

Rashmika Mandanna gave 2 out of 3 blockbusters in 2018

In 2018, Rashmika's Chalo earned 25 CR, Geetha Govindam earned 127 CR, and Devadas earned 48 CR, with budgets of 25 CR, 20 CR, and 40 CR.

In 2019, Rashmika Mandanna had 1 blockbuster, 1 flop film

In 2019, Rashmika's Yajamana earned 52 CR (budget 25 CR) and Dear Comrade earned 37 CR (budget 36 CR), with one blockbuster and one flop.

Rashmika Mandanna gave two successful films in 2020

In 2020, Rashmika's Sarileru Neekevvaru earned 227 CR (budget 90 CR) and Bheeshma earned 50 CR (budget 25 CR), both successful films.

Rashmika Mandanna had 3 hit films in 2021

In 2021, Rashmika's Pogaru earned 45 CR, Sulthan earned 40 CR, and Pushpa: The Rise earned 365 CR with budgets of 25 CR each.

 

 

2 out of 3 films of Rashmika Mandanna released in 2022 flopped

In 2022, Rashmika's Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu earned 13.5 CR, Goodbye earned 11 CR, and Sita Ramam earned 96 CR.

All three films of Rashmika Mandanna were successful in 2023

In 2023, Rashmika's Varisu earned 303 CR, Mission Majnu was a hit, and Animal earned 901 CR, all boosting her box office presence.

Blockbuster movie

In 2024, Rashmika Mandanna appeared in the all-time blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Made for around 500 crores, the film earned approximately 1742.1 crores.

