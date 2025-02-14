Rashmika Mandanna’s Cinematic Journey: Flops, hits & box office glory

Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna’s new movie Chhaava releases, marking 9 years and 16 hit films in her career.
Rashmika debuted in 2016 with the Kannada film 'Kirik Party', which was a blockbuster. Made for 4 crores, the film grossed 36.8 crores worldwide.
In 2017, Rashmika's Anjaniputra (superhit) and Chamak (blockbuster) earned 43.4 crores and 22.3 crores, with budgets of 17 crores and 7 crores.
In 2018, Rashmika's Chalo earned 25 CR, Geetha Govindam earned 127 CR, and Devadas earned 48 CR, with budgets of 25 CR, 20 CR, and 40 CR.
In 2019, Rashmika's Yajamana earned 52 CR (budget 25 CR) and Dear Comrade earned 37 CR (budget 36 CR), with one blockbuster and one flop.
In 2020, Rashmika's Sarileru Neekevvaru earned 227 CR (budget 90 CR) and Bheeshma earned 50 CR (budget 25 CR), both successful films.
In 2021, Rashmika's Pogaru earned 45 CR, Sulthan earned 40 CR, and Pushpa: The Rise earned 365 CR with budgets of 25 CR each.
In 2022, Rashmika's Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu earned 13.5 CR, Goodbye earned 11 CR, and Sita Ramam earned 96 CR.
In 2023, Rashmika's Varisu earned 303 CR, Mission Majnu was a hit, and Animal earned 901 CR, all boosting her box office presence.
In 2024, Rashmika Mandanna appeared in the all-time blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Made for around 500 crores, the film earned approximately 1742.1 crores.
