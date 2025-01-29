Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: Box Office records 10 of star kids

Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan's latest release Sky Force is performing well. Sara's films like Kedarnath, Simmba, Coolie No. 1, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke were hits
Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor's box office record has been average. She has done films like Dhadak, Roohi, Mili, and Ulajh
Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Panday appeared in films like Student of the Year 2, Khaali Peeli, Liger, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her movie Dream Girl 2 was a hit
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan appeared in the film The Archies. Released on OTT, this film proved to be a disaster. Suhana will be seen in the film King
Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor has so far appeared in only one film, The Archies. This film flopped. Now Khushi will be seen in the movie Loveyatri 2
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda appeared in the film The Archies, which was a super flop. Now he will be seen in the film Ikkiis
Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan has only appeared in one film so far. Her film Ishq Vishk Rebound flopped
Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol also flopped at the box office. His film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas fell flat. Currently, Karan is busy with his personal life
Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty appeared in the film Tadap. His work in the film was highly appreciated. Now he will be seen in Border 2
Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan has appeared in one film so far, Maharaja. Junaid's work in the film was praised. Now he will be seen in Loveyatri 2
