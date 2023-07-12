Sara Ali Khan to Irfan Khan: 5 Bollywood stars belonging to royalty

Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan to the late Irfan Khan, Indian actors enriched by their regal heritage, adding a captivating dimension to their successful careers
Sara Ali Khan, proudly carries the royal legacy as the Pataudi princess, hailing from the prestigious Pataudi family of Bhopal
Aditi Rao Hydari has worked in Bollywood and regional films. She hails from a royal lineage, with connections to the Hyderabad royal family
An Indian model and actress, Sonal Chauhan rose to fame with her debut film "Jannat" and belongs to the Rajput family of Uttar Pradesh
Saif Ali Khan belongs to the Pataudi royal family of Bhopal and is now the titular patriarch of the family now
The late Irrfan Khan was a critically acclaimed actor known for his exceptional acting skills. He hailed from a Nawab family in Tonk, Rajasthan