Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan to Irfan Khan: 5 Bollywood stars belonging to royalty

Sara Ali Khan to the late Irfan Khan, Indian actors enriched by their regal heritage, adding a captivating dimension to their successful careers

Image credits: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, proudly carries the royal legacy as the Pataudi princess, hailing from the prestigious Pataudi family of Bhopal

Image credits: Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari has worked in Bollywood and regional films. She hails from a royal lineage, with connections to the Hyderabad royal family

Image credits: Instagram

Sonal Chauhan

An Indian model and actress, Sonal Chauhan rose to fame with her debut film "Jannat" and belongs to the Rajput family of Uttar Pradesh

Image credits: Instagram

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan belongs to the Pataudi royal family of Bhopal and is now the titular patriarch of the family now

Image credits: Instagram

Irfan Khan

The late Irrfan Khan was a critically acclaimed actor known for his exceptional acting skills. He hailed from a Nawab family in Tonk, Rajasthan

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One