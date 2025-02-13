Entertainment

Vaashi to Kooman: 9 Malayalam thrillers that surpass English cinema

Image credits: IMDB

Kooman (Amazon Prime Video)

Asif Ali stars as a police officer in a small village where unsettling events unfold.

Image credits: IMDB

Joseph (Amazon Prime Video)

Joju George captivates as a retired police officer.

Image credits: IMDB

Vaashi (Netflix)

Starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh, this film revolves around courtroom drama.

Image credits: IMDB

Varathan (Disney+ Hotstar)

Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Lekshmi's lives change after moving to a quiet village.

Image credits: IMDB

Ela Veezha Poonchira (Amazon Prime Video)

Soubin Shahir plays a police officer at a remote hilltop station, keeping viewers on edge.

Image credits: IMDB

Mumbai Police (Disney+ Hotstar)

Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays a police officer with amnesia after an accident.

Image credits: IMDB

Kurup (Netflix)

Dulquer Salmaan's film maintains suspense with its engaging police investigation.

Image credits: IMDB

The Teacher (Netflix)

Amala Paul stars as a school teacher in this emotional thriller.

Image credits: IMDB

Take Off (Disney+ Hotstar)

This thriller, based on true events, stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban.

Image credits: IMDB

