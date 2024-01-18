Sanya Malhotra to Manushi Chhillar, celebs spotted in the city

Entertainment
Sanya Malhotra was seen wearing a black net dress with stockings for the film 'Sam Bahadur' success party.
Suniel Shetty looked dapper in a white shirt and topped it with a denim jacket and jeans.
Bhumi Pednekar was seen visiting the Krome studio in a white top and pants.
Madhuri Dixit looked elegant in a yellow sequence saree as she attended Javed Akhtar’s birthday party.
Manushi Chhillar looked cute in an all-black look while she wore a crop top, shorts and a loose jacket.
Sonam Kapoor looked stunning as she arrived at Anil Kapoor residence wearing a black formal suit.