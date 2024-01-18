Entertainment

Katrina Kaif loves THIS about being a Punjabi daughter-in-law

Ask me anything session

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to do a quick Q&A session with her fans.

The question

One user asked her ‘What u like about being Punjabi’s daughter-in-law?” 

Katrina's reply

On this, she replied, “Dher saara pyaar & ghar ka bana hua sarso da saag aur makki ki roti with white makhan.” 

Katrina's favourite dish

Katrina also mentioned her favourite food to cook which she said was 'Khayali pulao'.

Katrina's Punjabi in-laws

Katrina is married to Vicky Kaushal who is a Punjabi and as we all know how Punjabis are foodies.

Katrina and Vicky

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 09, 2021, at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara. 

