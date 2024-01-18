Katrina Kaif loves THIS about being a Punjabi daughter-in-law

Entertainment
On Thursday, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to do a quick Q&A session with her fans.
One user asked her ‘What u like about being Punjabi’s daughter-in-law?”
On this, she replied, “Dher saara pyaar & ghar ka bana hua sarso da saag aur makki ki roti with white makhan.”
Katrina also mentioned her favourite food to cook which she said was 'Khayali pulao'.
Katrina is married to Vicky Kaushal who is a Punjabi and as we all know how Punjabis are foodies.
Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 09, 2021, at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara.