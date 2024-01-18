Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit temple in LA on daughter's birthday

Image credits: Instagram

Malti Marie

On January 17, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie turned 2 years old.

Image credits: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's post

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share pictures which revealed that Priyanka, Nick, and her mother, Madhu Chopra, went to a Los Angeles temple to seek blessings.

Image credits: Instagram

Malti in the temple

In one of the pictures, Malti was standing with a huge garland draped over her. In another, she was praying while perched on Nick's lap.

Image credits: Instagram

Outfits

Nick was dressed casually in the pictures, while Priyanka was seen wearing cream pants and a top. Malti looked cute in a white tracksuit.

Image credits: Instagram

Malti's cake

The last picture of the series showed the little ones's cake and sharing the pictures Priyanka wrote, "She is our miracle. And she is 2."

Image credits: Instagram

Birthday post

The cutest picture had Malti eating from a chip packet and wearing a queen hairband. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One