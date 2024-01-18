Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit temple in LA on daughter's birthday

Entertainment
On January 17, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie turned 2 years old.
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share pictures which revealed that Priyanka, Nick, and her mother, Madhu Chopra, went to a Los Angeles temple to seek blessings.
In one of the pictures, Malti was standing with a huge garland draped over her. In another, she was praying while perched on Nick's lap.
Nick was dressed casually in the pictures, while Priyanka was seen wearing cream pants and a top. Malti looked cute in a white tracksuit.
The last picture of the series showed the little ones's cake and sharing the pictures Priyanka wrote, "She is our miracle. And she is 2."
The cutest picture had Malti eating from a chip packet and wearing a queen hairband.