'HanuMan': Teja Sajja's superhero film closer to Rs 100 cr mark

The Telugu film 'HanuMan' shows no signs of stopping down. The superhero film, starring Teja Sajja and Vinay Rai, is directed by Prasanth Varma.

Image credits: SOCIAL MEDIA

'HanuMan' is currently on its way to earning Rs 100 crore in India, and it is expected to do so within the next few days.

Image credits: SOCIAL MEDIA

Based on strong word-of-mouth, the superhero film's box office will undoubtedly increase throughout the weekend.

Image credits: our own

Teja Sajja's 'HanuMan' clashed with Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram' when it was released in theatres on January 12. It was out in multiple languages.

Image credits: instagram

On January 17, 'HanuMan' is expected to have grossed Rs 11.50 crore net in India. This brings the five-day total to Rs 80.46 crore net at the domestic box office. 
 

Image credits: instagram

On January 17, the Telugu version of 'HanuMan' had an overall occupancy rate of 64.69% in India. 
 

Image credits: instagram

About 'HanuMan'

'HanuMan' features Teja Sajja in the titular role. The film also features Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vijay Rai in pivotal roles.

Image credits: instagram

Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, 'HanuMan' is the first offering in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

Image credits: Social Media
