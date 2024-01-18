Neha Dhupia joins 'Mothers Against Vaping' campaign

Entertainment
Neha Dhupia has joined an advocacy group 'Mothers Against Vaping' which is steadfastly fighting against the increasing promotion of these dangerous products to Indian youth.
This is part of a concerted effort to stop the growing trend of electronic cigarettes among youth in India.
Neha, who takes a strong stance on the issue, emphasizes the need to address this crucial topic that directly affects the health and well-being of our children.
"As a responsible mother, I wholeheartedly support the 'Mothers Against Vaping' group and their cause."
She called on mothers to unite to increase awareness, remove vaping and electronic cigarettes from children's and teenagers' lives, and outlaw tobacco products completely.
The 43-year-old said that even if a statewide ban has been imposed, manufacturers are still targeting Indian youth. So parents, educators, and politicians need to act quickly.