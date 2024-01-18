Entertainment

Neha Dhupia joins 'Mothers Against Vaping' campaign

'Mothers Against Vaping' campaign

Neha Dhupia has joined an advocacy group 'Mothers Against Vaping' which is steadfastly fighting against the increasing promotion of these dangerous products to Indian youth.

Motive

This is part of a concerted effort to stop the growing trend of electronic cigarettes among youth in India. 

Neha's strong stance

Neha, who takes a strong stance on the issue, emphasizes the need to address this crucial topic that directly affects the health and well-being of our children.

Neha's statement

"As a responsible mother, I wholeheartedly support the 'Mothers Against Vaping' group and their cause."

Neha's request to mothers

She called on mothers to unite to increase awareness, remove vaping and electronic cigarettes from children's and teenagers' lives, and outlaw tobacco products completely.

Ban on vaping

The 43-year-old said that even if a statewide ban has been imposed, manufacturers are still targeting Indian youth. So parents, educators, and politicians need to act quickly.

