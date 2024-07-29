Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt turns 65: 7 best movies of the actor

Sanjay Dutt turns 65 today. Here are 7 best movies of the actor

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

Sanjay Dutt shines as Munna, a lovable gangster who pretends to be a doctor to fulfill his parents' wish. His comic timing and heartfelt performance make this a memorable film

Vaastav

The Reality (1999): Dutt plays a small-time gangster who becomes embroiled in the Mumbai underworld. He portrayed a man trapped by his circumstances

Khalnayak (1993)

Dutt is intense as Ballu, a notorious criminal who escapes from prison and is pursued by a dedicated police officer

Sadak (1991)

In this gritty drama, Dutt stars as a taxi driver seeking revenge and justice for his sister. The film addresses themes of corruption and exploitation

Dhamaal (2007)

Dutt plays a comical role in this slapstick comedy about a group of friends who embark on a treasure hunt

Rocky (1981)

Dutt's debut film features him as Rocky, a young man who turns to crime to protect his family. The film established Dutt as a promising actor

