Sanjay Dutt turns 65: 7 best movies of the actor

Sanjay Dutt turns 65 today. Here are 7 best movies of the actor
Sanjay Dutt shines as Munna, a lovable gangster who pretends to be a doctor to fulfill his parents' wish. His comic timing and heartfelt performance make this a memorable film
The Reality (1999): Dutt plays a small-time gangster who becomes embroiled in the Mumbai underworld. He portrayed a man trapped by his circumstances
Dutt is intense as Ballu, a notorious criminal who escapes from prison and is pursued by a dedicated police officer
In this gritty drama, Dutt stars as a taxi driver seeking revenge and justice for his sister. The film addresses themes of corruption and exploitation
Dutt plays a comical role in this slapstick comedy about a group of friends who embark on a treasure hunt
Dutt's debut film features him as Rocky, a young man who turns to crime to protect his family. The film established Dutt as a promising actor