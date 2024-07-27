Happy Birthday KS Chithra: Facts about Melody Queen of Indian Cinema

Entertainment
Legendary singer KS Chithra is celebrating her 61st birthday today (July 27). She received India's third-highest civilian honours Padma Bhushan in 2021 and Padma Shri in 2005.
Chithra is regarded as the "Nightingale of Kerala (Vanambadi)" and recorded many successful songs in Malayalam and various languages.
In 4 decades of career, she has recorded over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages & foreign languages, like Malay, Latin, Arabic, Sinhalese, English, & French.
A.R. Rahman, Illayaraja, M.M. Keeravani & illustrious singers such as K.J. Yesudas & S.P. Balasubramaniam were iconic episodes in the playback singing history of Indian cinema.
6 National Film Awards, 9 Filmfare Awards South & 36 different state film awards from 6 states of India including 16 Kerala State Film Awards.
Golden Voice of India by world's Prestigious Royal Albert Hall in 2001, 'First Ladies' by Indian Prez for being the first Indian woman honoured by the British Parliament in 2003.
Her song "Kannalane/Kehna Hi Kya" from the film Bombay (1995) was featured in The Guardian's "1000 Songs Everyone Must Hear Before You Die" list.