Kriti Sanon turns 34: Know net worth, house and car collection

Birthday

On July 27, actress Kriti Sanon will be celebrating her 34th birthday.

Net worth

Kriti has a net worth of Rs 82 crore and her earnings are mostly from movies and brand endorsements.

House

Kriti Sanon owns a property in Mumbai's upscale Juhu neighborhood which features lavish three bedrooms and a living room. 

Car collection

Luxury SUV Audi Q7, a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and a BMW 3-Series.

Brand endorsement

Fossil, Joy,  Bata, Cadbury Fuse, Boro Plus, Parachute Advanced, Magicbricks, Himalaya Personal Care, Amul Ice Cream, Boult Audio, Titan, and Samsung Hero among a few others.

