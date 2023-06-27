Sanjay Dutt and 7 other celebrities with alcohol brands

Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt has recently invested in an alcohol start-up and brought out a Scotch whiskey called ‘The Glenwalk.’ Know about seven other celebrities and their alcohol brands.
He owns Casamigos Tequilla, which was initially meant for the actor and his friends, but later became sensational.
Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra’s husband and popular singer Nick owns a premium tequila brand named Villa One.
The Charlie’s Angels actor owns her own wine estate by the name of Barrymore Wines.
The Rock owns a small-batch tequila brand called Teramana, which is known to have notes of oak and vanilla.
The Indian actor owns a brewery that produces the popular Dansberg beer, which comes in various varieties.
Named after the area code of Justin Timberlake’s hometown Memphis, Tennessee, Sauza 901 Tequila is a triple-distilled tequila known for its smoothness.
This supermodel and a member of the Kardashian clan owns a hand-crafted tequila brand called 818.