Sanjay Dutt and 7 other celebrities with alcohol brands

Sanjay Dutt has recently invested in an alcohol start-up and brought out a Scotch whiskey called ‘The Glenwalk.’ Know about seven other celebrities and their alcohol brands.

George Clooney

He owns Casamigos Tequilla, which was initially meant for the actor and his friends, but later became sensational.

Nick Jonas

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra’s husband and popular singer Nick owns a premium tequila brand named Villa One.

Drew Barrymore

The Charlie’s Angels actor owns her own wine estate by the name of Barrymore Wines.

Dwayne Johnson

The Rock owns a small-batch tequila brand called Teramana, which is known to have notes of oak and vanilla.

Danny Denzongpa

The Indian actor owns a brewery that produces the popular Dansberg beer, which comes in various varieties.

Justin Timberlake

Named after the area code of Justin Timberlake’s hometown Memphis, Tennessee, Sauza 901 Tequila is a triple-distilled tequila known for its smoothness.

Kendell Jenner

This supermodel and a member of the Kardashian clan owns a hand-crafted tequila brand called 818.

