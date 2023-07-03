Entertainment
Over the years the amount actresses earn for their roles in Hollywood has increased, they have etched their names in our minds with their phenomenal performances.
Known for her performance in ‘Speed’, ‘Gravity’ and ‘The Blind Side’, this Academy Award winning actress earns 70 million dollars per film.
Known for her diverse range of roles in films like ‘Lost in Translation’, ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Marriage Story’, she gets around 56 million dollars per film.
This Colombian-American actress, model and entrepreneur gets paid 43 million dollars for her roles.
Known for her roles in films like ‘Legally Blonde’, ‘Walk the Line’ and ‘Big Little Lies’, she earns 35 million dollars per film.
Known for her captivating performances in films like ‘Tomb Raider’, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ and ‘Maleficent’, this Hollywood icon earns 34 million dollars per film.
This Israeli actress and model gained worldwide recognition for her portrayal of Wonder Woman. She earns 31.5 million dollars for a film.
She gained international fame with her role in ‘Pretty Woman’. The ‘Erin Brockovich’ and ‘Ocean's Eleven’ actress earns 30 million dollars per film.