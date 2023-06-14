Finding Nemo to Piku: 8 movies that symbolize Father’s love

Entertainment
In Finding Nemo, Marlin wants to find his son, Nemo who got kidnapped from Great Barrier Reef. Here are 8 iconic movies that show father's love on screens.
A beautiful road trip brings a daughter, Piku, closer to her father, exploring their beautiful relationship despite their opposing circumstances.
In The Pursuit of Happyness, a man faces adversities to provide a better life for his son.
Teenager Nicolas Sheff gets addicted to drugs. When addiction to meth starts to destroy life, his father does everything he can to protect and save his son.
Despite odds, Mahaveer Phogat achieves his dream of winning a gold medal by training his daughters in wrestling.
With their supporting father, Richard Williams, Serena and Venus dominate women’s tennis despite their deprived backgrounds.
The extent a father goes for his family, his children, is the core as Georgekutty tries to shield his family when a missing case threatens their lives.
The story explores the life of a lazy man who adopts a kid to impress his girlfriend. But he is stuck as a foster father.