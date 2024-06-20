 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Deepika Padukone to Kareena -Actors who did WILD things for love

Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others used unusual methods to demonstrate their love.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan adored Kareena Kapoor. Throughout their relationship, Saif tattooed Kareena's name on his arms in Devnagiri script. Everyone noticed their affection.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's romance was popular. They broke up in 2009. Deepika has RK tattooed on her nape.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan married his first sweetheart, Reena Dutt. They stared at one other through windows like neighbours. Aamir considered writing a bloody letter to Reena to impress her. 

Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Dharmendra and Hema Malini converted to Islam in 1979 to legalise their relationship. Dharmendra became Dilawar Khan Kewal Krishn and Hema Malini Aisha Bi R Chakravarty.

Kareena Kapoor

The actress dated Shahid Kapoor. Kareena went vegetarian while dating. Rumour has it that Bebo modified her diet for Shahid. However, they split in 2007.
 

