Salman Khan to Tabu: 8 Bollywood celebs who are still single

Entertainment
At 50, Nagma remains unmarried. She has been linked with Ravi Kishan, Sourav Ganguly, and others, but none of these relationships led to marriage
At 59, Salman Khan, despite relationships with Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali, Katrina Kaif, and others, remains a bachelor
Tabu, 53, has been linked with Nagarjuna and Sanjay Kapoor, but remains unmarried
Sushmita Sen, 49, has had several high-profile relationships, including with Randeep Hooda, Vikram Bhatt, and others, but remains single
Ameesha Patel, 49, had a long relationship with director Vikram Bhatt, but they broke up. She remains unmarried
Tusshar Kapoor, 48, has been linked with Kareena Kapoor and Esha Deol, but remains single. He has a son via surrogacy
Uday Chopra, 52, remains unmarried. He had relationships with Nargis Fakhri and Tanishaa Mukerji, but neither led to marriage
Shamita Shetty, 46, remains unmarried despite past relationships with Rakesh Bapat, Aftab Shivdasani, and Harman Baweja
