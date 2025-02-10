Entertainment

Salman Khan to Tabu: 8 Bollywood celebs who are still single

1. Nagma

At 50, Nagma remains unmarried. She has been linked with Ravi Kishan, Sourav Ganguly, and others, but none of these relationships led to marriage

2. Salman Khan

At 59, Salman Khan, despite relationships with Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali, Katrina Kaif, and others, remains a bachelor

3. Tabu

Tabu, 53, has been linked with Nagarjuna and Sanjay Kapoor, but remains unmarried

4. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen, 49, has had several high-profile relationships, including with Randeep Hooda, Vikram Bhatt, and others, but remains single

5. Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel, 49, had a long relationship with director Vikram Bhatt, but they broke up. She remains unmarried

6. Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor, 48, has been linked with Kareena Kapoor and Esha Deol, but remains single. He has a son via surrogacy

7. Uday Chopra

Uday Chopra, 52, remains unmarried. He had relationships with Nargis Fakhri and Tanishaa Mukerji, but neither led to marriage

8. Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty, 46, remains unmarried despite past relationships with Rakesh Bapat, Aftab Shivdasani, and Harman Baweja

