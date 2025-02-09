Amrita Singh Birthday: Know facts about her life, love, and career

Entertainment
One of the most beautiful actresses of the 80s, Amrita Singh turns 67. Born in Hadali, Pakistan in 1958, Amrita delivered several hit films.
Amrita Singh debuted in 1983 with the film Betaab, starring opposite Sunny Deol. The film was a blockbuster.
Amrita Singh became an overnight star with her debut film. She received numerous film offers and delivered several hits.
Amrita Singh's personal life has always been in the spotlight. Love, marriage, and divorce – she's seen it all. Now, she is raising her two children.
Rumors of an affair between Amrita Singh and Sunny Deol surfaced during their debut film. Amrita ended the relationship upon learning of Sunny's marriage.
After Sunny Deol, Amrita Singh had an affair with cricketer Ravi Shastri. The relationship ended quickly. She was also linked with Vinod Khanna.
Amrita Singh met Saif Ali Khan and they married soon after. They became parents to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Saif and Amrita's marriage lasted 13 years before ending in divorce. Amrita then focused on raising her children and occasionally appears in films.
