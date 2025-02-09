Entertainment

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam's OTT Release Detail: Know when-where to watch

Awaiting Sankranthiki Vasthunnam on OTT

The Telugu film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is making waves at the box office. Its OTT release is eagerly awaited.

When will Sankranthiki Vasthunnam hit OTT?

Reports suggested Venkatesh Daggubati's film would arrive on OTT in February. However, it's believed the release might be postponed.

Which platform holds the OTT rights?

Reports indicate Zee5 has secured the streaming rights for Sankranthiki Vasthunnam.

Why the OTT release might be delayed

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam continues its strong box office performance. This success may lead to a later OTT release.

2025's First Blockbuster Hit

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is 2025's first blockbuster. The film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Box Office Collection Report

Released on January 12th, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has earned a net 173 crore in India and 238.25 crore worldwide in 20 days.

