Sankranthiki Vasthunnam's OTT Release Detail: Know when-where to watch

Entertainment
The Telugu film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is making waves at the box office. Its OTT release is eagerly awaited.
Reports suggested Venkatesh Daggubati's film would arrive on OTT in February. However, it's believed the release might be postponed.
Reports indicate Zee5 has secured the streaming rights for Sankranthiki Vasthunnam.
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam continues its strong box office performance. This success may lead to a later OTT release.
Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is 2025's first blockbuster. The film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary.
Released on January 12th, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has earned a net 173 crore in India and 238.25 crore worldwide in 20 days.
