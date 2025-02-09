Entertainment

Juhi Chawla to Deepika Padukone: 7 Richest actresses no makeup look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

According to media reports, Aishwarya Rai's net worth is more than 800 crore rupees. In this picture, she is seen without makeup.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor's net worth is around 485-490 crore rupees. People are surprised to see her no-makeup look.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's total assets are approximately 255 crore rupees. This is her no-makeup look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' net worth is around 620 crore rupees. Everyone is shocked to see her no-makeup look.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla & family's net worth is 4600 crore rupees, which is the highest. In this picture, she is seen without makeup.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt earns 550 crore rupees in 1 year. This is her no-makeup look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone owns assets worth more than 500 crore rupees. This is how Deepika looks without makeup.

