Entertainment
Salman Khan recently shared how to overcome a breakup on his nephew Arhaan Khan's podcast. But do you know at what age Salman had his first breakup? Learn the full details...
Salman Khan shared his method of dealing with breakups on his nephew Arhaan Khan's podcast. According to him, one should cry a lot in a room and move on.
Salman Khan’s relationships with celebrities like Sangeeta Bijlani and Aishwarya Rai have often made headlines, with each ending in a breakup.
The question arises, at what age did Salman Khan, who has been in so many affairs, have his first breakup? It happened when he was 22 or 23 years old and had already entered films.
Salman Khan's first girlfriend was Shaheen Jaffrey, granddaughter of Ashok Kumar and daughter of Saeed Jaffrey's brother, Hamid Jaffrey.
According to Jasim Khan's book 'Being Salman', Salman was 19 years old when he fell in love with Shaheen. He was then studying in the second year at St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.
Shaheen was also studying at St. Xavier's College. Salman's red sports car was often seen parked outside the college for hours as he used to wait there to see Shaheen.
Shaheen was loved by Salman’s family, and marriage was expected, but Salman unexpectedly broke up with her.
Salman Khan met Sangeeta Bijlani in 1988, ending his three-year relationship with Shaheen.
