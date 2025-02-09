Entertainment

Who was Salman Khan's First girlfriend? Here's the full story

Salman Khan recently shared how to overcome a breakup on his nephew Arhaan Khan's podcast. But do you know at what age Salman had his first breakup? Learn the full details...

Salman Khan Shares How to Deal with Breakups

Salman Khan shared his method of dealing with breakups on his nephew Arhaan Khan's podcast. According to him, one should cry a lot in a room and move on.

Salman Khan Has Faced Several Breakups

Salman Khan’s relationships with celebrities like Sangeeta Bijlani and Aishwarya Rai have often made headlines, with each ending in a breakup.

When and at What Age Was Salman Khan's First Breakup?

The question arises, at what age did Salman Khan, who has been in so many affairs, have his first breakup? It happened when he was 22 or 23 years old and had already entered films.

Who Was Salman Khan's First Girlfriend?

Salman Khan's first girlfriend was Shaheen Jaffrey, granddaughter of Ashok Kumar and daughter of Saeed Jaffrey's brother, Hamid Jaffrey.

How Old Was Salman Khan During His First Love?

According to Jasim Khan's book 'Being Salman', Salman was 19 years old when he fell in love with Shaheen. He was then studying in the second year at St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.

Salman Khan Used to Wait for Shaheen Outside College

Shaheen was also studying at St. Xavier's College. Salman's red sports car was often seen parked outside the college for hours as he used to wait there to see Shaheen.

Salman Khan's Family Liked Shaheen

Shaheen was loved by Salman’s family, and marriage was expected, but Salman unexpectedly broke up with her.

Why Did Salman Khan and Shaheen Jaffrey Break Up?

Salman Khan met Sangeeta Bijlani in 1988, ending his three-year relationship with Shaheen.

