Cannes 2024: Who is Anasuya Sengupta? First Indian to win Best Actress

Entertainment
Anasuya Sengupta, one of the lead actors in Bulgarian filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov's Hindi-language film 'The Shameless', made history by winning the Best Actress award.
She won it in the Un Certain Regard category at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
Anasuya Sengupta was born into a Bengali household in Kolkata, West Bengal.
She graduated from Jadavpur University with a Bachelor of Arts in English literature, but her ambition was to become a journalist.
Anjan Dutt's 2009 film 'Madly Bangalee' included Sengupta in a supporting part.
She dabbled in theater for a while before moving to Mumbai in 2013.
She began working as a production designer in Mumbai.