Rashmika Mandanna shared unseen pics of Maharani Yesubai- CHECK

Rashmika as the Queen

Rashmika Mandanna played the role of Queen Yesubai in the Sambhaji Maharaj-based movie Chhava. It was a completely different experience for her. 

Rashmika shared behind-the-scenes photos

In a post after Chhava's release, Rashmika shared unseen photos from the film's set with a heartwarming note for the filmmaker.

Pushpa actress shared her feelings

Rashmika Mandanna shared her thoughts about the film along with BTS photos from the shooting of Chhava.

Playing a Maratha queen was a different experience

Rashmika Mandanna revealed that playing the role of Queen Yesubai in the historical drama Chhava was a 'big surprise' for her. She wasn't prepared for it. 

Rashmika getting her makeup done

Coming from South India, Rashmika Mandanna never thought of playing a historical character like Queen Yesubai on the big screen.

Rashmika received full support from the team

In Chhava, Rashmika wore heavy dresses and embraced a queen’s role, a new challenge for her. Despite the difficulty, she had full support from the team.

Rashmika in a different getup

In one picture, Rashmika Mandanna is seen shooting a scene, dressed as Queen Yesubai.

Fun with the movie crew

In another picture, the actress is seen posing with the film's crew. Everyone seems to be in a cool mood. 
 

Shared a picture of Vicky Kaushal

Rashmika Mandanna also shared a picture of Vicky Kaushal, where he is seen discussing a scene with the movie team. 

