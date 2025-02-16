Rashmika Mandanna shared unseen pics of Maharani Yesubai- CHECK

Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna played the role of Queen Yesubai in the Sambhaji Maharaj-based movie Chhava. It was a completely different experience for her.
In a post after Chhava's release, Rashmika shared unseen photos from the film's set with a heartwarming note for the filmmaker.
Rashmika Mandanna shared her thoughts about the film along with BTS photos from the shooting of Chhava.
Rashmika Mandanna revealed that playing the role of Queen Yesubai in the historical drama Chhava was a 'big surprise' for her. She wasn't prepared for it.
Coming from South India, Rashmika Mandanna never thought of playing a historical character like Queen Yesubai on the big screen.
In Chhava, Rashmika wore heavy dresses and embraced a queen’s role, a new challenge for her. Despite the difficulty, she had full support from the team.
In one picture, Rashmika Mandanna is seen shooting a scene, dressed as Queen Yesubai.
In another picture, the actress is seen posing with the film's crew. Everyone seems to be in a cool mood.
Rashmika Mandanna also shared a picture of Vicky Kaushal, where he is seen discussing a scene with the movie team.
