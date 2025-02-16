Entertainment

Chhaava to Pathaan: Top 7 Indian films to collect 100 crore in 2 days

Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' Creates Box Office Frenzy

'Chhaava' Crosses ₹100 Crore Worldwide in 2 Days

7 Films that Earned ₹100 Crore in 2 Days

1. 'Pushpa 2'

 Earned ₹127.2 Crore in 2 Days

2. 'Pathaan' Collected

 ₹123 Crore in 2 Days

3. 'Animal' Made

 ₹113.12 Crore in 2 Days

4. 'Jawan' Earned

₹111.73 Crore in 2 Days

5. 'Chhava' Collected

₹102.50 Crore in 2 Days

6. 'Tiger 3' Earned

₹101 Crore in 2 Days

7. 'KGF 2' Made

₹100.74 Crore in 2 Days

