Entertainment

Salman Khan to Govinda: 8 Celebs who own licensed guns

Image credits: insta

Govinda

Actor-turned-politician Govinda was recently rushed to the hospital as he accidentally shot himself while checking the pistol. He underwent surgery and is now out of danger. 

Image credits: Social Media

Salman Khan

Several celebrities own a licensed gun including Salman Khan who got one after his father Salim Khan started getting death threats. 

Image credits: Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan got a bore revolver after the incident of 26/11 in Mumbai. 

Image credits: Social Media

Poonam Dhillon

Actress Poonam Dhillon has revealed in the past that she owns a gun for security purposes. She has clarified that she does carry it with her. 

Image credits: insta

Sunny Deol

According to his election affidavit, Sunny owns a licensed revolver. He also used his pistol during the filming of Singh Saab the Great. 

Image credits: instagram

Ravi Kishan

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan who was recently seen in Laapataa Ladies also owns a licensed pistol and a rifle. 

Image credits: @ravi kishan instagram

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has faced trouble as an AK-56 rifle was found at his home. He later revealed that it was the safety of his family after he started getting death threats. 

Image credits: Pinterest

Soha Ali Khan

Actress Soha Ali Khan once owned a .22 bore with a three-year renewal. However, it was later canceled due to a complaint by a wildlife activist Naresh Kadiyan.

Image credits: Soha Ali Khan/instagram
Find Next One