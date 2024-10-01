Salman Khan to Govinda: 8 Celebs who own licensed guns

Entertainment
Actor-turned-politician Govinda was recently rushed to the hospital as he accidentally shot himself while checking the pistol. He underwent surgery and is now out of danger.
Several celebrities own a licensed gun including Salman Khan who got one after his father Salim Khan started getting death threats.
Amitabh Bachchan got a bore revolver after the incident of 26/11 in Mumbai.
Actress Poonam Dhillon has revealed in the past that she owns a gun for security purposes. She has clarified that she does carry it with her.
According to his election affidavit, Sunny owns a licensed revolver. He also used his pistol during the filming of Singh Saab the Great.
Actor and politician Ravi Kishan who was recently seen in Laapataa Ladies also owns a licensed pistol and a rifle.
Sanjay Dutt has faced trouble as an AK-56 rifle was found at his home. He later revealed that it was the safety of his family after he started getting death threats.
Actress Soha Ali Khan once owned a .22 bore with a three-year renewal. However, it was later canceled due to a complaint by a wildlife activist Naresh Kadiyan.