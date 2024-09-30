Devara to Stree 2: Indian films with highest opening day in 2024

Entertainment
Directed by Ram, 'Tillu Square' grossed Rs.23.6 crores worldwide on its opening day. The film stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama, Priyanka, and Murali Sharma in lead roles.
Starring Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, and Parvathy Thiruvothu, 'Thangalaan' collected Rs 24 crores worldwide on the first day. The film is directed by Pa. Ranjith.
Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' collected Rs 30.8 crores worldwide on the first day. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter' collected Rs 37.8 crores worldwide on the first day. Siddharth Anand directed the film.
Star director Shankar's movie Indian 2 grossed Rs 56.2 crores worldwide on the first day of this year. Kamal Haasan and Siddharth acted in this film.
Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela starrer Guntur Kaaram collected Rs 73.2 crores on the first day of its release. Trivikram Srinivas directed the film.
Rajkumar - Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 collected Rs 80.2 crores worldwide on the first day. Amar Kaushik directed the film.
Tamil star hero Vijay's film 'The Greatest of All Time' collected Rs 101.2 crores worldwide on the first day. Venkat Prabhu directed the film.
Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara collected Rs 172 crores worldwide on the first day. Koratala Shiva directed the film.
Prabhas - Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD became the highest-grossing film on the first day in 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film grossed Rs 182.6 crores.