GOAT on OTT: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay's film

Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu's GOAT will be released on OTT. On October 3, Netflix will broadcast the film in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
The special poster confirmed the OTT release date by the streaming giant. Fans wondered if the filmmaker would release the expanded version on Netflix.
The poster suggests the theatrical version will be on OTT. The official X page of Netflix India South shared the announcement with a new poster.
"Ever seen a lion become a GOAT?! Vijay's The G.O.A.T- The Greatest of All Time is coming to Netflix on 3 Oct in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi (sic)," their post read.
GOAT earned over Rs 400 crore globally during its 25 days in theatres. The hit is still playing in certain Tamil Nadu venues.
Director Venkat Prabhu wrote, "God is kind!!! Thanks to each and everyone of you who made our #GOAT #TheGreatestOfAllTime a Mega BLOCKBUSTER (sic)."
GOAT is an action thriller featuring Vijay in two roles. The film's cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran.