Rani Mukerji Birthday: Check Bollywood success and box office record

Entertainment
One of Bollywood's top actresses, Rani Mukerji, has turned 47. Rani was born in Mumbai in 1978. Rani belongs to a film family. Her father was a director.
Rani Mukerji debuted in the 1996 film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. Amjad Khan's son Shahdab Khan was her hero in the film. However, the film proved to be a disaster at the box office.
Rani Mukerji's fortune soared with 1998 hits Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, winning her Best Supporting Actress for the latter.
After two hit films, Rani Mukerji's movies like Mehndi, Had Kar Di Aapne, Hey Ram, and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye flopped.
Rani Mukerji became a hit again in 2001. She gave blockbuster films like Nayak, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Saathiya, Chalte Chalte, Hum Tum, Veer Zaara, Bunty Aur Babli.
After marrying producer-director Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji reduced her work in films. She took a break of 4 years after marriage.
Rani Mukerji has worked in many films including Black, Veer Zaara, Saathiya, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Chori Chori, No One Killed Jessica, Saawariya, Mangal Pandey, Babul, Paheli.
Rani Mukerji Birthday: Net worth, remuneration, assets, cars and more
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency OTT deal: Staggering price will SHOCK you
(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Ekta Kapoor's luxurious Mumbai bungalow
Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan