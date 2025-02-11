Salman Khan's A6: Is it Bollywood's most expensive film? Read on

Entertainment
Reports suggest Salman Khan has landed his most expensive film yet. The budget is enough to make five 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' films.
The final title is yet to be announced, but it's tentatively titled 'A6', the sixth film by 'Jawan' director Atlee Kumar.
According to Bollywood Hungama, Atlee Kumar is leaving no stone unturned to make 'A6' grand. He's reportedly spending ₹500 crore on the film.
Compared to Salman's all-time blockbuster 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'A6's budget is five times larger. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was made on a budget of ₹100 crore.
Reports suggest a completely different avatar of Salman Khan in 'A6'. He will reportedly reduce his fee for this film due to the unique physical requirements.
Atlee is reportedly in talks with Rajinikanth for the film. If all goes well, Salman and Rajinikanth might star together, making it one of Indian cinema's biggest films.
