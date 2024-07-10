Entertainment

Salman Khan flaunts Rs. 23 crore watch at Anant Ambani's 'Haldi'

Recently, at Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony, Salman rocked a kurta-pants combo, complemented by a PATEK PHILIPPE watch

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is a regular at Ambani events, adding glamour with his dance moves and impeccable style in all-black outfits

Patek Philippe Watch

The Aquanaut Luce Rainbow Minute Repeater Haute Joaillerie watch is renowned for its automatic winding mechanism and incorporates standout design elements that enhance its appeal

Watch Price

The watch commands a price tag of USD 28,08,901, translating to approximately Rs. 23,45,12,054 when converted to Indian currency

Salman Khan

Known for setting fashion trends, Salman's look included a well-groomed beard and a stylishly brushed back hairdo

Salman Khan dance

Earlier at Anant's sangeet, Salman charmed with his dance to 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai' from 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega', sporting a classy black tuxedo

Salman Khan watch

His choice of attire and accessories not only reflects his personal style but also sets benchmarks in men's fashion at high-profile events

