Salman Khan flaunts Rs. 23 crore watch at Anant Ambani's 'Haldi'

Entertainment
Recently, at Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony, Salman rocked a kurta-pants combo, complemented by a PATEK PHILIPPE watch
Salman Khan is a regular at Ambani events, adding glamour with his dance moves and impeccable style in all-black outfits
The Aquanaut Luce Rainbow Minute Repeater Haute Joaillerie watch is renowned for its automatic winding mechanism and incorporates standout design elements that enhance its appeal
The watch commands a price tag of USD 28,08,901, translating to approximately Rs. 23,45,12,054 when converted to Indian currency
Known for setting fashion trends, Salman's look included a well-groomed beard and a stylishly brushed back hairdo
Earlier at Anant's sangeet, Salman charmed with his dance to 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai' from 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega', sporting a classy black tuxedo
His choice of attire and accessories not only reflects his personal style but also sets benchmarks in men's fashion at high-profile events