Cartoon Network: Dexter to Powerpuff Girls-7 shows we will miss

"Ed, Edd n Eddy":

Chronicles the misadventures of three friends (all named Ed) who devise various schemes to make money, often leading to humorous and chaotic results.

"Courage the Cowardly Dog":

A quirky and often eerie show about a timid dog named Courage who must protect his elderly owners, Muriel and Eustace, from supernatural and strange occurrences.

"The Powerpuff Girls":

The story of three super-powered girls—Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup—who protect Townsville from various villains while dealing with everyday childhood challenges.

"Dexter's Laboratory":

The adventures of a boy-genius named Dexter who creates incredible inventions in his secret laboratory while trying to keep them hidden from his meddling sister, Dee Dee.

"Teen Titans":

Follows the lives of young superheroes—Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Raven, and Beast Boy—as they fight villains and navigate the challenges of adolescence.

"Johnny Bravo":

Follows the humorous antics of Johnny Bravo, a muscular and dim-witted man who believes he is irresistible to women but often finds himself in comedic situations.

"Samurai Jack":

An epic tale of a samurai named Jack who is sent to a dystopian future by the evil shape-shifting demon Aku. Jack seeks to return to the past and undo Aku's tyranny.

