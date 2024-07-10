Cartoon Network: Dexter to Powerpuff Girls-7 shows we will miss

Entertainment
Chronicles the misadventures of three friends (all named Ed) who devise various schemes to make money, often leading to humorous and chaotic results.
A quirky and often eerie show about a timid dog named Courage who must protect his elderly owners, Muriel and Eustace, from supernatural and strange occurrences.
The story of three super-powered girls—Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup—who protect Townsville from various villains while dealing with everyday childhood challenges.
The adventures of a boy-genius named Dexter who creates incredible inventions in his secret laboratory while trying to keep them hidden from his meddling sister, Dee Dee.
Follows the lives of young superheroes—Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Raven, and Beast Boy—as they fight villains and navigate the challenges of adolescence.
Follows the humorous antics of Johnny Bravo, a muscular and dim-witted man who believes he is irresistible to women but often finds himself in comedic situations.
An epic tale of a samurai named Jack who is sent to a dystopian future by the evil shape-shifting demon Aku. Jack seeks to return to the past and undo Aku's tyranny.