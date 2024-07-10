Entertainment

8 international stars who performed at Ambani weddings over the years

Image credits: Official Instagram

1. Rihanna

Fan-favourite Rihanna was spotted in Jamnagar, Gujarat yet again for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. 

Image credits: Instagram

2. Katy Perry

She set the stage on fire with her presence at the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations as she sang her single ‘Fireworks’ for the crowd at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding cruise.
 

Image credits: X

3. Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys performed at Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebrations in a cruise across Europe. 
 

Image credits: Backstreet Boys Instagram

4. John Legend

R&B and Soul star John Legend gave a soul touching performance of his popular track ‘All of Me’ at Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal’s pre-wedding in Como, Italy in 2018.

Image credits: John Legend Instagram

5. Maroon 5

In 2019, Maroon 5, led by Adam Levine brought musical selects to Akash and Shloka’s Mangal Parv ceremony in Mumbai. 

Image credits: Maroon 5 Instagram

6. Coldplay

The winter wonderland-themed pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in St. Moritz, Switzerland, featured Coldplay’s Chris Martin. 

Image credits: Coldplay Instagram

7. Beyonce

The pop and R&B sensation Beyonce was flown out to Udaipur to perform at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s sangeet in 2018. 

Image credits: Beyonce Instagram

8. Justin Bieber

The most recent addition to the list is Justin Bieber, who performed at the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Image credits: Justin Bieber Instagram
