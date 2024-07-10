Entertainment
Fan-favourite Rihanna was spotted in Jamnagar, Gujarat yet again for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations.
She set the stage on fire with her presence at the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations as she sang her single ‘Fireworks’ for the crowd at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding cruise.
Backstreet Boys performed at Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebrations in a cruise across Europe.
R&B and Soul star John Legend gave a soul touching performance of his popular track ‘All of Me’ at Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal’s pre-wedding in Como, Italy in 2018.
In 2019, Maroon 5, led by Adam Levine brought musical selects to Akash and Shloka’s Mangal Parv ceremony in Mumbai.
The winter wonderland-themed pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in St. Moritz, Switzerland, featured Coldplay’s Chris Martin.
The pop and R&B sensation Beyonce was flown out to Udaipur to perform at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s sangeet in 2018.
The most recent addition to the list is Justin Bieber, who performed at the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.