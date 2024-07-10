Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Groom-to-be wears SUPER expensive watch

Anant Ambani unveiled another stunning and high-value watch from his personal collection during his 'sangeet' ceremony. Check out whooping price HERE

Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani flaunts his opulent watch collection at his sangeet ceremony, emphasizing his affinity for luxury timepieces

Anant Ambani, Justin Bieber

Known for his impeccable fashion sense, Anant chose a blue kurta intricately detailed with silver work for the event

Anant Ambani

His ensemble included a matching coat and pants, complemented by a diamond brooch with pearl drops

Audemars Piguet wrist watch

The highlight of his attire was a stunning Audemars Piguet wristwatch adorned with sapphires and diamonds

Audemars Piguet wrist watch

This exquisite timepiece features an 18K white gold strap, folding clasp, and case, exuding regal elegance

Cost of the Watch

Valued at approximately USD 412,000 (INR 3,43,97,138), Anant's watch reflects his discerning taste and penchant for luxury

Anant Ambani fascination with watches

Anant's choice of accessories and attire at the sangeet after-party underscored his status as a connoisseur of high-end fashion and luxury watches

