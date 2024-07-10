Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Groom-to-be wears SUPER expensive watch

Entertainment
Anant Ambani unveiled another stunning and high-value watch from his personal collection during his 'sangeet' ceremony. Check out whooping price HERE
Anant Ambani flaunts his opulent watch collection at his sangeet ceremony, emphasizing his affinity for luxury timepieces
Known for his impeccable fashion sense, Anant chose a blue kurta intricately detailed with silver work for the event
His ensemble included a matching coat and pants, complemented by a diamond brooch with pearl drops
The highlight of his attire was a stunning Audemars Piguet wristwatch adorned with sapphires and diamonds
This exquisite timepiece features an 18K white gold strap, folding clasp, and case, exuding regal elegance
Valued at approximately USD 412,000 (INR 3,43,97,138), Anant's watch reflects his discerning taste and penchant for luxury
Anant's choice of accessories and attire at the sangeet after-party underscored his status as a connoisseur of high-end fashion and luxury watches