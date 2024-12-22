Helen to Lalita Pawar: 6 Iconic female villains of 70s Bollywood

Entertainment
Bollywood movies always have villains, essential for the narrative.
In the 70s, female villains made their mark alongside male villains like Gabbar.
Lalita Pawar's expressions and acting made her a top villainess, especially as a cruel mother-in-law.
Nadira's eyes and eyebrows were enough to scare, especially with a cigarette.
Helen, Salman Khan's stepmother, played many villainess roles due to her bold style.
Aruna Irani excelled at portraying terrifying stepmothers, her chin mole adding to the effect.
Bindu was known for playing various villainous roles, from harsh mother-in-laws to cunning women.
Simi Garewal's negative role in Karz terrified audiences, her boldness and expressions perfect for the part.
