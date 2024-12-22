Entertainment

Helen to Lalita Pawar: 6 Iconic female villains of 70s Bollywood

Are films incomplete without villains?

Bollywood movies always have villains, essential for the narrative.

Fearsome villainesses on screen

In the 70s, female villains made their mark alongside male villains like Gabbar.

Lalita Pawar

Lalita Pawar's expressions and acting made her a top villainess, especially as a cruel mother-in-law.

Nadira

Nadira's eyes and eyebrows were enough to scare, especially with a cigarette.

Helen

Helen, Salman Khan's stepmother, played many villainess roles due to her bold style.

Aruna Irani

Aruna Irani excelled at portraying terrifying stepmothers, her chin mole adding to the effect.

Bindu

Bindu was known for playing various villainous roles, from harsh mother-in-laws to cunning women.

Simi Garewal

Simi Garewal's negative role in Karz terrified audiences, her boldness and expressions perfect for the part.

Radhika Merchant Vs Sloka Mehta fashion face-off at NMACC event

Divyanka Tripathi to Karan Patel: 8 TV stars making a comeback in 2025

Vijay to Prabhas : Top 8 South Indian box office stars in 2024

Sara Tendulkar shares photos from Australia's Lizard beach; Check