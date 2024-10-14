Entertainment

Diwali 2024: Hina Khan inspired dress ideas

Hina Khan Outfit Collection

Hina Khan is as fashionable as she is a brilliant actress. We've curated a collection of her outfits to inspire your festive look

Indo-Western Saree

Try an Indo-western saree like Hina Khan's for Diwali. She styles a printed saree with a slit top blouse for a unique look

Dhoti with Blouse

Hina Khan's dhoti-blouse Indo-western dress is a trendy and affordable Diwali option for a minimal look

Designer Gown with Dupatta

Hina Khan's satin embroidered gown offers a stylish look. Similar gowns are readily available in various budgets and styles

Printed Skirt and Blouse

Style a printed skirt with a plain blouse for an affordable and chic Diwali look. Accessorize with oxidized jewelry

Cotton Saree

For a stylish yet sober look, try a cotton saree like Hina Khan. She pairs it with a deep-neck blouse and bangles

Ruffle Gown

Hina Khan's ruffle gown is a unique Diwali outfit choice, though it might be a more expensive option

