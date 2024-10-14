Diwali 2024: Hina Khan inspired dress ideas

Entertainment
Hina Khan is as fashionable as she is a brilliant actress. We've curated a collection of her outfits to inspire your festive look
Try an Indo-western saree like Hina Khan's for Diwali. She styles a printed saree with a slit top blouse for a unique look
Hina Khan's dhoti-blouse Indo-western dress is a trendy and affordable Diwali option for a minimal look
Hina Khan's satin embroidered gown offers a stylish look. Similar gowns are readily available in various budgets and styles
Style a printed skirt with a plain blouse for an affordable and chic Diwali look. Accessorize with oxidized jewelry
For a stylish yet sober look, try a cotton saree like Hina Khan. She pairs it with a deep-neck blouse and bangles
Hina Khan's ruffle gown is a unique Diwali outfit choice, though it might be a more expensive option