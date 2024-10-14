Ridhima Pandit's stunning saree collection; check photos

Entertainment
Ridhima's zari green silk saree offers a royal Marathi look. Matching blouses complement such sarees. Green bangles enhance the look
For a gorgeous look at pujas or special occasions, Ridhima's white silk saree with a golden border is stunning. Pair it with a long-sleeved blouse
Opt for a sequin saree instead of a simple one for cocktail parties. Enhance your beauty with a deep-neck blouse
Booti prints are trending in lightweight sarees. Pair a red booti saree for Karva Chauth or Diwali
Printed silk sarees paired with designer sleeveless blouses create a sizzling look. Add Ridhima's lace-printed silk saree to your wardrobe
If you prefer not to wear heavily embellished sarees during festivals, a plain red saree like Ridhima's is a great option. The cutout patches on the border add a beautiful touch
For party wear, consider a transparent Chikankari saree like Ridhima Pandit's. Pair it with a Chikankari net blouse and a necklace