Entertainment

Salman Khan 59th birthday: Here's why superstar still remains bachelor

Salman Khan's Birthday

Salman Khan celebrates his 59th birthday on December 27th. He is considered Bollywood's most eligible bachelor

Reasons for Salman Khan's Bachelorhood

Salman Khan turns 59. Despite being superstar, handsome, having many girlfriends, he remains a bachelor. Several people close to him have offered various reasons

Salman Khan's Broken Engagement

Salman's love life has seen many girlfriends, but none led to marriage. His engagement to Sangeeta Bijlani broke off. Somi Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif too were in the list

Salman Khan Hesitates to Marry

Salman Khan remains single at 59. In an interview, Salim Khan revealed that Salman forms relationships easily but lacks the courage to marry

Salman Khan Sought a Bride Like His Mother

Salman Khan reportedly sought his mother's image in his girlfriends. This pressure allegedly drove them away

Salman Khan Doesn't Want to Leave His Father

Arbaaz Khan revealed in an interview that their father, Salim Khan, believes children should leave their home after marriage

Could Salman Not Forget Aishwarya?

Media reports have claimed that Salman Khan could never forget his love for Aishwarya Rai, perhaps a reason for not marrying

Regret of Being Single

Salman Khan has admitted that being single is his biggest mistake, as stated in a Reddit video

Salman Khan Birthday: Unveiling the actor's secret to staying fit

Daisy Shah to Zareen Khan: Actresses launched by Salman Khan

Salman Khan Net worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of megastar

Keerthy, Jackie to Varun: Baby John star cast net worth revealed