Salman Khan 59th birthday: Here's why superstar still remains bachelor

Entertainment
Salman Khan celebrates his 59th birthday on December 27th. He is considered Bollywood's most eligible bachelor
Salman Khan turns 59. Despite being superstar, handsome, having many girlfriends, he remains a bachelor. Several people close to him have offered various reasons
Salman's love life has seen many girlfriends, but none led to marriage. His engagement to Sangeeta Bijlani broke off. Somi Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif too were in the list
Salman Khan remains single at 59. In an interview, Salim Khan revealed that Salman forms relationships easily but lacks the courage to marry
Salman Khan reportedly sought his mother's image in his girlfriends. This pressure allegedly drove them away
Arbaaz Khan revealed in an interview that their father, Salim Khan, believes children should leave their home after marriage
Media reports have claimed that Salman Khan could never forget his love for Aishwarya Rai, perhaps a reason for not marrying
Salman Khan has admitted that being single is his biggest mistake, as stated in a Reddit video
