Salman Khan Net worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of megastar

Entertainment
Salman Khan invests in startups and real estate, with an estimated net worth of ₹3000 crore, showcasing his wealth.
Salman Khan owns a sea-facing triplex apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, reportedly worth ₹100 crore.
Salman Khan also owns a beautiful farmhouse in Panvel, spread across 150 acres, reportedly worth ₹80 crore.
Salman Khan has a sea-facing beach house in Gorai, Maharashtra, with a gym, theatre, and pool, worth ₹100 crore.
Salman Khan is fond of cars. He owns a Mercedes-Benz, Audi A8 L, BMW X6, and Toyota Land Cruiser.
Salman also owns an Audi RS7, Range Rover, Audi R8, and Lexus LX470.
Salman Khan owns a yacht worth ₹3 crore and a clothing brand, Being Human.
Salman Khan’s hosting of Bigg Boss 18 makes him the highest-paid television personality in India, with reports suggesting his fee stands at a massive ₹250 crore for the season.
Keerthy, Jackie to Varun: Baby John star cast net worth revealed
Ibrahim, Rasha, and Shanaya: Bollywood star kids set to debut in 2025
Inside Varun Dhawan's luxurious Mumbai home (PHOTOS)
Varun to Keerthy: Know Baby John cast's educational background