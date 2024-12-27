Entertainment

Salman Khan Net worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of megastar

Salman Khan's net worth

Salman Khan invests in startups and real estate, with an estimated net worth of ₹3000 crore, showcasing his wealth.

Salman's luxurious Mumbai home

Salman Khan owns a sea-facing triplex apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, reportedly worth ₹100 crore.

Salman Khan's lavish farmhouse

Salman Khan also owns a beautiful farmhouse in Panvel, spread across 150 acres, reportedly worth ₹80 crore.

Salman Khan's beach house

Salman Khan has a sea-facing beach house in Gorai, Maharashtra, with a gym, theatre, and pool, worth ₹100 crore.

Salman Khan's car collection

Salman Khan is fond of cars. He owns a Mercedes-Benz, Audi A8 L, BMW X6, and Toyota Land Cruiser.

Salman Khan's luxury cars

Salman also owns an Audi RS7, Range Rover, Audi R8, and Lexus LX470.

Salman Khan's yacht and brand

Salman Khan owns a yacht worth ₹3 crore and a clothing brand, Being Human.

Hosting Bigg Boss

Salman Khan’s hosting of Bigg Boss 18 makes him the highest-paid television personality in India, with reports suggesting his fee stands at a massive ₹250 crore for the season.

Image credits: instagram

Keerthy, Jackie to Varun: Baby John star cast net worth revealed

Ibrahim, Rasha, and Shanaya: Bollywood star kids set to debut in 2025

Inside Varun Dhawan's luxurious Mumbai home (PHOTOS)

Varun to Keerthy: Know Baby John cast's educational background