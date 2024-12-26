Entertainment

Ibrahim, Rasha, and Shanaya: Bollywood star kids set to debut in 2025

Rasha Thadani

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, is set to make her Bollywood debut with the film 'Azaad'.

 

Aman Devgan

Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aman Devgan, is also set to enter Bollywood in 2025.

 

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, will make his debut with 'Sarzameen'.

 

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, will also debut with 'Stardom'.

 

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, is on the list; she made her debut in "Vrushabh."

 

Aishwarya Thackeray

Bala Saheb Thackeray's grandson, Aishwarya Thackeray, is also ready to step into Bollywood.

