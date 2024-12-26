Ibrahim, Rasha, and Shanaya: Bollywood star kids set to debut in 2025

Entertainment
Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, is set to make her Bollywood debut with the film 'Azaad'.
Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aman Devgan, is also set to enter Bollywood in 2025.
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, will make his debut with 'Sarzameen'.
Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, will also debut with 'Stardom'.
Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, is on the list; she made her debut in "Vrushabh."
Bala Saheb Thackeray's grandson, Aishwarya Thackeray, is also ready to step into Bollywood.
